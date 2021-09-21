Shoe Polish Manufacturing Project Report: Industry Analysis, Plant Cost, Business Plan, Price Trends, Plant Setup, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials, Machinery Requirements, 2021-2026

Shoe polish refers to a chemical product in the form of either a cream, waxy paste, or liquid that is used for shining and polishing leather shoes. It improves the shoe’s appearance by giving it a waxy gloss and extends footwear life by protecting it from stains, dust, and water.

In addition to this, shoe polish prevents the leather from becoming saturated with moisture and replenishes oils and fats lost from the shoe surface. It is manufactured using a mix of turpentine oil, dyes, paraffin wax, nitrocellulose, and warm solvent.

The increasing sales of leather boots and shoes, especially formal wear, are driving the shoe polish market. Furthermore, there is a significant rise in the number of working women and growing demand for formal shoes in the corporate world, which are also fueling the market growth.

Besides this, the rising popularity of liquid and spray boot polish and the expanding online sales over e-commerce platforms are further augmenting the product demand.

Moreover, various key players are offering innovative advertising strategies to expand their consumer base, thereby propelling the market growth. All of these above-mentioned factors are expected to impel global market for shoe polish in the coming years.

The project report on shoe polish covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

