Ghee Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ghee Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global ghee market reached a value of US$ 6.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ghee market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five year. Ghee refers to a clarified butter which is used for cooking, particularly in the South Asian and Middle Eastern delicacies. It is endowed with proteins, vitamins, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, selenium, anti-oxidants, fatty acids and butyric acids. Ghee is prepared by putting the butter on sim, eradicating impurities from the surface, pouring and retaining the clear fat and eliminating the solid residue. The appearance of ghee, such as its texture, colour and taste, depends upon the quality of the butter and the source of milk.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Ghee Market Drivers/Constraints:

Ghee is associated with several health benefits as it is high in vitamin A, E and K, promotes weight loss, improves digestion and eyesight, soothes inflammation, strengthens immunity and bones, cures cough, relieves constipation, cures thyroid dysfunction, etc. This acts as one of the primary factors influencing the growth of the global ghee market.

Another major factor which is propelling the market growth include thriving food industry. Ghee is extensively used in the production of various food products like dairy items, bakery and ice-cream, in developed as well as developing regions.

Some of the other factors proliferating the global demand for ghee is the rising population, increasing disposable incomes and a strong demand for ghee from the developing regions.

However, excess consumption of ghee can lead to cardiovascular diseases. This represents one of the vital factors impeding the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

SMC Group – Madhusudan

Amul

KMF

VRS Foods

Nestle

RSD Group (Gopaljee)

Breakup by source:

Cow Ghee

Buffalo Ghee

Mixed Ghee

Breakup by End-use:

Retail

Institutional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Onvenience stores

Speciality stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

