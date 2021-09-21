Yeast Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Yeast Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global yeast market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Yeast is a single-celled fungus that is used in the production of bread, beer and wine. It is responsible for leavening the dough and imparting fermentation to the product. Among the different types of yeast, commercial yeast, also known as Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, is the most widely used and consists of 50 percent protein with high amounts of vitamins B1, B2, niacin, and folic acid. It is also added as a savory seasoning in a wide variety of vegan dishes, such as pasta, vegetables, and salads, for imparting a nutty and cheesy flavor.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/yeast-market/requestsample

Global Yeast Market Trends:

The increasing consumption of bakery products has led to a rise in the demand for yeast. Furthermore, the growing awareness about the high nutrient content and health benefits of inactivated nutritional yeast has escalated its sales as a dietary supplement. Its consumption is widely known to boost energy levels, support the immune system, promote skin, hair and nail growth, and improve glucose sensitivity. Besides its food applications, yeast is also utilized in the non-food sectors. It is employed for producing ethanol in the biofuel industry and plays a crucial role in environmental applications like bioremediation and removal of heavy metals from wastewater. Moreover, the ongoing research and development (R&D) activities have led to the introduction of novel capabilities to produce new yeast products, extend substrate range, as well as increase its scope of application in food ingredients and additives. This is anticipated to provide vast opportunities to the market players in the upcoming years. Looking forward, the global yeast market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3uOq4Ap

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Associated British Foods, Lesaffre, Angel Yeast, Cargill, Chr. Hansen, Alltech, Lallemand, DSM, Nutreco, Kerry Group, Synergy Flavors, Archer Daniels Midland, Oriental Yeast Company, Diamond V, Pacific Ethanol, Leiber, etc.

Market Breakup by Form:

Dry Yeast

Instant Yeast

Fresh Yeast

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Baker’s Yeast

Brewer’s Yeast

Wine Yeast

Bioethanol Yeast

Feed Yeast

Others

Market Breakup by Application:

Food Bakery Alcoholic Beverages Prepared Food Others Feed Other Applications



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800