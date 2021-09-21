Silicones and Siloxanes Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion and US$ 8.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the global siloxanes market will expand at a CAGR of about 7.3%, whereas the silicones market will register a CAGR of around 7.7% during 2021-2026. Siloxanes are a class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable and have lubricating properties. Dodecamethylcyclohexasiloxane, decamethylcyclopentasiloxane and polydimethylsiloxanes are some of the commonly used siloxanes. On the other hand, silicones are polymers produced using repeated units of siloxanes. They find application in a wide array of industries on account of their advantageous characteristics, such as resistance to moisture, flexibility, inertness, stability, and permeability to gases.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/silicone-siloxane-market/requestsample

Global Silicones and Siloxanes Market Trends:

Cyclic siloxanes and silicone polymers find extensive application in the personal care sector as a solvent in make-up, deodorants, hair, and skin and sun care products. This, in confluence with the growing awareness about personal grooming, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, siloxanes are utilized as an oil-substitute for preparing low-calorie food products in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Apart from this, silicones offer durable and weather- and ultraviolet (UV)-resistant seal with excellent adhesion, which are widely used in the production of construction materials and polyurethane foam for increasing building insulation and energy efficiency. Furthermore, the burgeoning construction industry and increasing infrastructural developments in various countries across the world are anticipated to propel the market growth.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3x641r9

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Elkem ASA

Breakup by Type:

Elastomers

Fluids

Resins

Gels

Breakup by Application:

Industrial applications

Construction materials

Transportation

Energy

Healthcare

Electronics

Home and personal care

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800