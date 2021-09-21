Energy Drinks Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Drinks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global energy drinks market size reached US$ 63.0 Billion in 2020. Energy drinks comprise sports drinks, carbonated drinks, beverage concentrates, fruit and vegetable juices, and ready-to-drink beverages. They represent one of the most popular dietary supplements made using stimulants, such as caffeine, sugar, taurine, ginseng, guarana, vitamins, Yohimbe, carnitine, bitter orange, and glucuronolactone. They assist in increasing energy and improving mental alertness and physical performance. As a result, their demand is escalating across the globe, especially among young adults.

Global Energy Drinks Market Trends:

Due to rapid urbanization, inflating income levels, and the rising consumption of fast food, there is an increase in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases around the world. Consequently, a significant number of individuals are adopting fitness activities, which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for energy drinks. Additionally, the growing health consciousness among people worldwide is positively influencing the sales of functional beverages. This, along with the easy availability of ready-to-drink beverages via online platforms, is impelling the market growth. Moreover, numerous market players are launching product variants made using natural, plant-based ingredients. They are also coming up with energy drinks in exotic flavors to expand their product portfolio. Besides this, they are investing in promotional campaigns like celebrity endorsements through social media platforms to expand their existing consumer base. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 96.2 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 7.30% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Amway

AriZona Beverages USA

Campbell Soup Company

Living Essentials Marketing LLC

Metta Beverage Corp.

Monster Energy Company

National Beverage Corp.

PepsiCo

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Holdings Limited

Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Energy Drinks Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, end user and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Alcoholic

Non-Alcoholic

Breakup by End User:

Kids

Adults

Teenagers

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

