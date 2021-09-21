Dietary Fiber Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Dietary Fiber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global dietary fiber market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global dietary fiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Dietary fiber is a kind of complex carbohydrate that is essentially indigestible by the human body. These fibers are widely found in various edible products, including nuts, lentils, grains, cereals, fruits, dried peas and vegetables. A majority of these sources comprise a combination of soluble and insoluble fibers in appropriate amounts that assists in boosting the functions of the digestive system. Regular consumption of these fibers aids in reducing the chances of heart attacks, controlling sugar levels and maintaining an appropriate weight. Owing to these health benefits, consumers across the globe are widely incorporating dietary fibers in their daily diet.
Global Dietary Fiber Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the growing consumer preference toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle. An increase in the prevalence of various lifestyle diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), on account of lack of physical activities and shifting dietary preferences, has resulted in the growing health-consciousness among the masses. Consequently, they are now increasingly incorporating fibrous foods into their diets while maintaining a proactive lifestyle, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of vegan food due to its higher nutritional value is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, enhanced preference for fiber fortification of processed food products is also anticipated to provide a stimulus to the market growth. Several regulatory bodies, such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are also undertaking initiatives and awareness campaigns to promote proper intake of dietary fibers to reduce the chances of developing disorders related to nutritional deficiencies.
Key Market Segmentation:
Some of these key players include:
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Cargill Inc.
- DowDuPont
- FutureCeuticals
- Grain Processing Corporation
- Ingredion Inc.
- Kerry Group
- Lonza Group AG
- Nexira SAS
- Roquette Frères
- Südzucker
- Tate & Lyle
Breakup by Type:
- Soluble Dietary Fiber
- Inulin
- Pectin
- Polydextrose
- Beta-glucan
- Others
- Insoluble Dietary Fiber
- Cellulose
- Hemicellulose
- Chitin & Chitosan
- Lignin
- Fiber/Bran
- Resistant Starch
- Others
Breakup by Source:
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Cereals and Grains
- Legumes
- Nuts and Seeds
Breakup by Application:
- Functional Foods and Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Animal Feed
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
