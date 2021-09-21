Refrigerated Transport Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Refrigerated Transport Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global refrigerated transport market reached a value of US$ 16.11 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Refrigerated transport is a means of transportation intended for the conveyance of perishable products. Some of these products include fruits and vegetables, freshly cut flowers, dairy, meat, and seafood, as well as chemical, hazardous, and pharmaceutical products. Nowadays, refrigerated transport is increasingly being used to deliver goods, as it increases safety and prevents economic losses due to spoilage.

Global Refrigerated Transport Market Trends:

A rise in the demand for perishable goods has boosted the refrigerated transport market, as it helps in extending the shelf-life of the products while ensuring year-round availability of seasonal goods. Along with this, the increasing adoption of marine transport vehicles owing to their cost-effectiveness, coupled with the rapid manufacturing of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs, is further projected to drive the market. Besides this, governments of various countries have implemented favorable policies and regulations regarding the production, processing, transportation and quality of products, providing a positive impact on market growth. Moreover, the development of more efficient modes of cold chain logistics and improvement in technology have consequently resulted in an escalating demand for refrigerated vehicles for transporting food products and raw materials in controlled temperatures to facilitate efficient storage.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being C. H. Robinson, Daikin Industries, FedEx, DB Schenker, General Mills, Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Krone Commercial Vehicle Group, LAMBERET SAS, United Technologies, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, Schmitz Cargobull, Singamas Container, Wabash National, etc.

Breakup by Mode of Transportation:

Refrigerated Road Transport

Refrigerated Sea Transport

Refrigerated Rail Transport

Refrigerated Air Transport

Breakup by Technology:

Vapor Compression Systems

Air-Blown Evaporators

Eutectic Devices

Cryogenic Systems

Breakup by Temperature:

Single-Temperature

Multi-Temperature

Breakup by Application:

Chilled Food Products Dairy Products Bakery and Confectionery Products Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Others

Frozen Food Products Frozen Dairy Products Processed Meat Products Fish and Seafood Products Others

Others

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

