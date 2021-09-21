Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vegan Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global vegan food market size reached US$ 17 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026. Vegan food refers to a variety of foods that are free from dairy or meat. These food products are commonly processed and derived from plant-based sources that are widely replacing regular dairy and meat products. They are generally similar in flavor, taste and texture but are much healthier than their conventional counterparts. They are rich in iron, magnesium, folic acid and vitamins B1, C and E. They are also characterized by a low concentration of cholesterol and saturated fats. As a result, they are extensively utilized in the preparation of numerous dishes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Vegan Food Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing health consciousness among the masses. With the increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases on the global level, numerous individuals are actively seeking healthier substitutes of regular food products to incorporate into their regular meals. This, coupled with the widespread awareness regarding the multiple health benefits associated with plant-based diets, is providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by non-government organizations (NGOs) to promote awareness regarding the prevention of cruelty against animals and encourage the uptake of vegan food products. Moreover, several key players are now introducing premium-quality vegan food substitutes in the market that are available in diverse flavors and innovative packaging solutions. This, in confluence with the aggressive promotional activities conducted by vendors and the increasing number of celebrity and athlete endorsements, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid urbanization, inflating per capita income levels, the advent of ready-to-eat (RTE) vegan foods in the market and easy product availability through online and offline retail channels.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amy’s Kitchen, Inc.

Beyond Meat, Inc.

Daiya Foods, Inc.

Danone SA

Eden Foods, Inc.

Plamil Foods Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tofutti Brands, Inc.

VBites Foods Limited

Vitasoy Australia Products Pty Ltd

Breakup by Product:

Dairy Alternatives Cheese Desserts Snacks Others

Meat Substitutes Tofu Texturized Vegetable Protein (TVP) Seiten Quorn Others

Other

Breakup by Source:

Almond

Soy

Oats

Wheat

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

