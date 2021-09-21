Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global non-destructive testing and inspection market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection is a testing and analysis technique that are used for testing, inspecting and evaluating materials, systems, structures and components for characteristic differences. It is a quality assurance management tool that involves the use of an array of inspection methods to detect discontinuities or defects without hampering the serviceability of the part or system or altering it permanently. It is a safe and reliable method to evaluate the integrity of a unit as it works by utilizing multiple non-invasive inspection (NDI) techniques. These testing solutions are carried out according to the set regulations of different industries. Consequently, they are extensively deployed for minimizing the chances of failure across the chemical, aerospace, automotive, defense and oil and gas sectors.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by numerous stringent regulations mandated by the governments of numerous countries in an attempt to maintain product quality while ensuring optimal public safety measures. This has led manufacturers to deploy NDT for detecting flaws and enhancing the reliability of their services and products, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, continual advancements in robotics and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce cost-effective pedestal and modular NDT robots in the market are also providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is further driven by the launch of ultrasonic detectors and industrial CT scanners that have boosted the applications of NDT across numerous industry verticals. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the rising trend of automation in manufacturing processes and significant growth in the oil and gas industry. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Ashtead Technology Ltd., Bosello High Technology (Carl Zeiss AG), Fischer Technology Inc., Magnaflux GmbH (Illinois Tool Works Inc.), MISTRAS Group Inc., NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG (Eddyfi NDT Inc.), Nikon Metrology NV, Olympus Corporation, Sonatest NDA Limited, T.D. Williamson Inc., YXLON International (Comet Holding AG), Zetec Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.).

Breakup by Technique:

Visual Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Others

Breakup by Method:

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

