Automotive Piston Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

he recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Piston Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive piston market reached a value of US$ 3.91 Billion in 2020. An automotive piston refers to a cylindrically shaped component which moves up and down inside the cylinder of an engine. The reciprocating action of the piston produces significant inertial force and generates mechanical energy that propels the crankshaft movement as well as provides the necessary power to an automobile for its proper functioning. These pistons are generally made up of aluminum and steel alloys as they can endure high temperatures and prevent the leakage of gas. They withstand combustion pressure and reciprocate loads to have expansion control for noiseless and long-life operation.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-piston-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

Owing to the growing population and inflating disposable incomes, people are now more inclined toward spending on personal vehicles, especially in emerging economies. This has resulted in the increasing sales of automobiles, which acts as a significant contributor to the market growth. Moreover, the market is driven by the emerging trend of high-end bikes having double cylinders, which require two pistons each. This, coupled with the launch of innovative and lightweight products developed from carbon, silicon and magnesium by manufacturers, is rapidly driving the market toward growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive piston market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Buy full report with table of contents: https://bit.ly/3g7gDH2

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been analyzed with some of the key players operating being MAHLE GmbH, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., KSPG AG, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Federal-Mogul, India Pistons Limited, Arias Piston, Capricorn Automotive, Ross Racing Piston, and Shriram Pistons and Rings.

Market Breakup by Material:

Aluminum

Steel

Market Breakup by vehicle:

passenger cars

light commercial vehicles (LCVs)

heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs)

Market Breakup by piston coating:

Thermal barrier

Dry film lubricant

Oil shedding

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800