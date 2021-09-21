Lithium-ion Battery Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

Lithium-ion batteries require low-maintenance and they utilize interrelated lithium compound as electrodes. As these batteries are relatively lighter than their counterparts, they are utilized in a vast array of products such as automobiles, mobile devices, pacemakers and personal computers. According to the global lithium-ion market report by IMARC Group, the global lithium-ion battery market reached a value of US$ 34.1 Billion in 2020.

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), LGCHEM (051910.KS), PANASONIC CORP (PCRFY), SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. (006400.KS), TOSHIBA CORP (TOSBF), Amperex Technology (ATL), TBC BANK GP share price (TBCG), BYD COMPANY (1211.HK),BLUE ENERGY LIMITED. (BLU), Tianjin Lishen Battery, Valence Technology, SK innovation, and Hitachi Ltd.

With the rising internet penetration and inflating income levels of consumers, the sales of portable electronic devices like mobiles and laptops are continually increasing which, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the lithium-ion battery market worldwide. Moreover, consumers nowadays are shifting from conventional automobiles to electric vehicles that use lithium-ion batteries to operate. This can be accredited to the growing awareness among users about reduced greenhouse gas emissions associated with the use of electric vehicles. Looking forward, the global lithium-ion battery market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Some of the top lithium-ion battery manufacturers are:

A123 Systems

Automotive Energy Supply Corp.

LG Chem

PanasonicSamsung SDI

Panasonic

Toshiba

Amperex Technology (ATL)

BAK Group

Blue Energy

BYD

Source: IMARC Group

