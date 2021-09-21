Syngas Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global syngas market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 . Looking forward, the global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Syngas, an abbreviated term for synthetic gas, is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen. It is generated by gasifying a carbon-containing fuel into a gaseous liquid at a certain heating value. Syngas is also used in the manufacturing of other fuels, namely methanol and diesel fuel, and as a fermentation feedstock for the biological production of liquid fuels and various other chemicals. Nowadays, the manufacturers are developing the underground coal gasification (UCG) method to facilitate the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas.

Global Syngas Market Trends:

Syngas has an independent power supply, greater predictability and stability, reduced energy costs and higher electrical efficiency as compared to the other fuels. Owing to this, it is increasingly being utilized in electricity generation or the production of liquid fuels, such as synthetic diesel, dimethyl ether, and methanol, as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Also, syngas acts as a substitute for conventional gases and offers environmental benefits such as reduced emissions of greenhouse gas. This has encouraged governments of various nations to promote the use of clean fuels like syngas, which, in turn, is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Significant research and development (R&D) activities are also being undertaken for the incorporation of advanced technologies to produce syngas. For instance, Leigh Creek Energy, an innovative energy company based in Australia, uses the latest process control and automation technology in the generation of synthetic natural gas.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Air Liquide S.A.

BASF SE

BP PLC

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Siemens AG

The Linde Group

General Electric Company

Dakota Gasification Company

SynGas Technology

LLC

Technip FMC PLC

OXEA GmbH

Yara International ASA

John Wood Group PLC

East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST)

Market Breakup by Gasifier Type:

Fixed Bed

Entrained Flow

Fluidized Bed

Market Breakup by Feed Stock

Coal

Natural gas

Petroleum

Pet-Coke

Biomass

Waste

Market Breakup by Technology:

Steam Reforming

Partial Oxidation

Auto-Thermal Reforming

Combined

Two-Step Reforming and Reforming

Market Breakup by End User:

Power Generation

Chemicals Methanol Ammonia OXO Chemicals N-butanol Hydrogen Dimethyl Ether

Liquid Fuels

Gaseous Fuels

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

