Syngas Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global syngas market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 . Looking forward, the global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Syngas, an abbreviated term for synthetic gas, is a mixture of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and hydrogen. It is generated by gasifying a carbon-containing fuel into a gaseous liquid at a certain heating value. Syngas is also used in the manufacturing of other fuels, namely methanol and diesel fuel, and as a fermentation feedstock for the biological production of liquid fuels and various other chemicals. Nowadays, the manufacturers are developing the underground coal gasification (UCG) method to facilitate the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas.
Global Syngas Market Trends:
Syngas has an independent power supply, greater predictability and stability, reduced energy costs and higher electrical efficiency as compared to the other fuels. Owing to this, it is increasingly being utilized in electricity generation or the production of liquid fuels, such as synthetic diesel, dimethyl ether, and methanol, as a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Also, syngas acts as a substitute for conventional gases and offers environmental benefits such as reduced emissions of greenhouse gas. This has encouraged governments of various nations to promote the use of clean fuels like syngas, which, in turn, is providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Significant research and development (R&D) activities are also being undertaken for the incorporation of advanced technologies to produce syngas. For instance, Leigh Creek Energy, an innovative energy company based in Australia, uses the latest process control and automation technology in the generation of synthetic natural gas.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in the report. Some of the key players operating in the market include:
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- Air Liquide S.A.
- BASF SE
- BP PLC
- Royal Dutch Shell PLC
- Siemens AG
- The Linde Group
- General Electric Company
- Dakota Gasification Company
- SynGas Technology
- LLC
- Technip FMC PLC
- OXEA GmbH
- Yara International ASA
- John Wood Group PLC
- East China University of Science and Technology (ECUST)
Market Breakup by Gasifier Type:
- Fixed Bed
- Entrained Flow
- Fluidized Bed
Market Breakup by Feed Stock
- Coal
- Natural gas
- Petroleum
- Pet-Coke
- Biomass
- Waste
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Steam Reforming
- Partial Oxidation
- Auto-Thermal Reforming
- Combined
- Two-Step Reforming and Reforming
Market Breakup by End User:
- Power Generation
- Chemicals
- Methanol
- Ammonia
- OXO Chemicals
- N-butanol
- Hydrogen
- Dimethyl
- Ether
- Liquid Fuels
- Gaseous Fuels
Market Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- The Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Competitive Structure
- Profiles of Key Players
