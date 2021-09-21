enosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Treatment Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumor Treatment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global Tenosynovial giant cell tumor treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global Tenosynovial giant cell tumor market to continue its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT) is a neoplastic disorder that affects the synovial lining of joints, tendons, and bursae and causes them to thicken or overgrow. Pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced mobility in the affected limb or joints are some common symptoms of TGCT. It can be primarily classified into localized giant cell tumors and diffuse giant cell tumor. Localized giant cell tumors grow slowly and usually affect smaller joints, such as hands, whereas diffuse giant cell tumors readily multiply and affect larger joints, including hips, knees, ankles, shoulders, etc. TGCT treatment procedures widely include surgery, radiation therapy, and drug therapy.

Market Trends:

The increasing prevalence of Tenosynovial giant cell tumors and growing consumer awareness towards its early diagnosis and treatment are driving the global market. Furthermore, the wide presence of numerous surgical procedures, radiation therapy, and pharmacotherapy for treating TGCT is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the rising investments in the upgradations of MRI technology for advanced imaging of tumors and development of new targeted drugs for TGCT treatment are further propelling the market. In the coming years, the emergence of open surgery, arthroscopy, and total joint replacement surgeries for treating TGCT will continue to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Novartis AG

Breakup by Disease Type:

Localized Giant Cell Tumor

Diffuse Giant Cell Tumor

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Surgery

Radiation Therapy

Drug Therapy

Breakup by End-User:

Surgical Clinics

Hospitals

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

