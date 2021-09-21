Modular Kitchen Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Modular Kitchen Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, finds that the global modular kitchen market reached a value of US$ 34.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global modular kitchen market to exhibit its moderate growth during 2021-2026. Modular kitchen refers to a modern furniture layout which facilitates effective usage of space in a kitchen through the usage of modular cabinets. They use the available space to store and provide easy accessibility to all the utensils, electronics, groceries, spices and other necessary commodities. Modular kitchens also offer flexibility to the consumers as they can be easily assembled and dismantled. In recent times, due to decreasing household sizes, there has been a huge demand for organized facilities and modular kitchens which focus majorly on space utilization, convenience and utility value.

Market Trends:

With the increasing population and growing urban property rates, residential units have become more compact in size. Owing to this, the users are opting for modular kitchens so as to enhance their convenience and manage the space optimally. Apart from this, due to the inflating income levels and improving standards of living, there has been a significant rise in construction and renovation activities. Moreover, the manufacturers are focusing on customized kitchens which are designed and customized according to the individual needs and requirements of the consumers. For instance, in India, the manufacturers are offering products with special spice racks and trolleys for grains. Similarly, in Japan the manufacturers have come up with innovative space saving kitchens for small areas which conceal a unit composed of sink, counters and stoves. In addition, these vendors are introducing eco-friendly variants which employ green materials such as recycled plastic granules and acrylic stone.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Floor Cabinet

Wall Cabinet

Tall Storage

Market Breakup by Design:

L-Shape

U-shape

Parallel

Island

Peninsula

Market Breakup by Row Material:

Lacquer Wood

Wood Veneers and melamine

Metals

others (glass, acrylic, etc.)

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

