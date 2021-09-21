Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global baby diaper rash cream market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. A baby diaper rash cream is used to treat skin irritations and infections among infants, which is usually triggered by friction, chemical allergies, prolonged wetness and bacterial infection caused by frequent use of diapers. Comprising vitamins, mineral oils and natural skin soothers, including beeswax, calendula and aloe vera, these creams create an impermeable barrier to block moisture, which treats and prevents dry, rough and itchy skin. The antibacterial components of the cream aid in soothing the toddler’s skin while assisting in the revival and treatment of the inflamed patch. These products also form a protective barrier between the infant’s skin and potential irritants, which aids in the prevention of skin irritations in the near future.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Baby Diaper Rash Cream Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness regarding the importance of health and hygiene among young parents. The prolonged occurrence of diaper rash, or diaper dermatitis, in toddlers, can often lead to the development of chronic conditions such as cellulitis. Since a majority of the users are now becoming aware of the adverse effects and severity of these rashes, this has facilitated the uptake of baby diaper rash creams across the globe. In addition to this, inflating disposable income levels of the consumers and enhanced focus toward the use of natural products, which are free from parabens, phthalates, silicones, petrochemicals, artificial preservatives and other synthetic additives have contributed to the demand for natural and organic options of rash creams in the market. Consequently, numerous manufacturers have invested in the development of organic variants with natural ingredients, such as jojoba, sunflower seed, almond and calendula oils. They are also heavily investing in promotional campaigns to expand their existing consumer-base, as well as in strategic partnerships to launch safer, efficient and innovative products, which is creating a positive outlook for the market. The improving infrastructure of organized retail and e-commerce platforms is expected to further contribute to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global baby diaper rash cream market to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are:

Beiersdorf AG

Bepanthen (Bayer AG)

Bio Veda Action Research Co.

Burt’s Bees (The Clorox Company)

Cetaphil

Chicco USA Inc. (Artsana USA Inc.)

Johnson & Johnson

Mission Pharmacal Company

Mustela

NUK

Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG

Sudocrem (Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd)

Summers Laboratories Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Company

W.S. Badger Company

Weleda International

Breakup by Gender:

Female

Male

Breakup by Type:

Zinc Oxide-Based

Zinc Oxide Free

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Medical Retailers

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

