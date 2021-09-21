Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Inertial Navigation System (INS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global inertial navigation system market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global inertial navigation system market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Inertial navigation system (INS) is a self-contained navigation technique that helps in calculating velocity, gravitational force and directional orientation of a moving object. It is made using a minimum of three gyros and accelerometers that enables the system to derive a navigation solution. It is lightweight and small and offers advantages, such as high short-term accuracy, stability and updating the data rapidly. As an INS aids in determining the position, orientation and velocity of a moving object, it is widely utilized in the aviation, defense, naval and research sectors worldwide.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

As INS increases the efficiency of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) by providing better navigation and accurate positional data, they are utilized in the defense sector for counter-attacking, deactivating underwater mines, port security and hull inspection. It is also extensively utilized in the oil and gas industry for performing complex tasks, such as oil rig construction and pipeline inspections. This represents one of the key factors that is strengthening the market growth. Other than this, the integration of advanced technological solutions, such as global positioning system (GPS) and attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), with INS, are expected to bolster the market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Vectornav Technologies LLC

Lord Microstrain

Safran Electronics & Defense

Thales Group

The Raytheon Company

General Electric Company

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

Gladiator Technologies Inc

Market Breakup by Technology:

Mechanical Gyros

Ring Laser Gyros

Fiber Optics Gyros

MEMS

Others

Market Breakup by Grade:

Marine Grade

Navigation Grade

Tactical Grade

Space Grade

Commercial Grade

Market Breakup by Component:

Accelerometers

Gyroscopes

Algorithms and Processors

Wireless Systems

Market Breakup by Application:

Aircraft

Missiles

Space Launch Vehicles

Marine

Military Armored Vehicles

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Unmanned Ground Vehicles

Unmanned Marine Vehicles

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

