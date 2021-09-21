Air Quality Monitoring Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Quality Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global air quality monitoring market size reached US$ 4.06 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 5.98 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.68% during 2021-2026. Air quality monitoring involves the use of sensor-based instruments to detect and measure the wind speed and the concentration of air pollutants in indoor and outdoor environments. Some of these pollutants include sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, volatile organic compounds, total hydrocarbons and particulate matter. These devices are increasingly utilized to track pollutant levels by monitoring the air quality of a specific area and determine the quality of air for identifying polluted zones. This assists the governing authorities to evaluate the control measures that are required to be taken to improve public health in the given area.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/air-quality-monitoring-market/requestsample

The global market is majorly driven by the escalating levels of air pollutants present in the environment. A considerable rise in vehicular emissions and industrial smoke has led to a significant increase in air pollution levels across the globe. This has led to the rising prevalence of various pulmonary diseases, including asthma, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD), which, in turn, is facilitating the uptake of air quality monitoring devices. This is further supported by the increasing awareness regarding the adverse effects of air pollution among individuals and several governments. Regulatory authorities on the global level are now undertaking initiatives to improve the overall air quality by implementing stringent environmental regulations and investing in the development of efficient air quality monitors. This has led to the launch of various low-cost and hand-held air quality monitors that offer near-accurate results, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, various key players are also heavily investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch variants that accurately measure different types of pollutants, allergens and parameters.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3dtBJPg

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Teledyne Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

3M

HORIBA Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Aeroqual Limited

TSI Incorporated

Testo India Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity Corporation

Tisch Environmental Inc.

Investis Limited

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Indoor Monitors

Outdoor Monitors

Wearable Monitors

Market Breakup by Pollutant:

Chemical Pollutant

Physical Pollutant

Biological Pollutant

Market Breakup by Sampling Method:

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Market Breakup by End-User:

Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800