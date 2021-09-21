Welding Consumables Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Welding Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global welding consumables market reached a value of US$ 15.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global welding consumables market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Welding consumables are flux and filler metals that are employed during welding. In this process, filler metals are initially melted to form a strong joint between two metals and the flux helps in preventing the oxidation of hot metals. As these consumables ensure cost-effective welding, aid in protecting the molten weld from contaminants present in the air and prevent the formation of porosity in the weld pool, they are widely employed in industries including energy, automobile, aerospace, construction and shipbuilding.

Global Welding Consumables Market Trends:

Welding consumables are used in the manufacturing of lightweight and high-quality vehicle parts in the automotive industry. This can be attributed to the boosting sales of automobiles, continually improving designs and advancements in the safety features of vehicles. Apart from this, the launch of numerous development and housing projects, and the burgeoning construction industry is further spurring the demand for welding consumables worldwide. Other factors that are strengthening the market growth include urbanization, industrialization, increasing foreign direct investments (FDI) and technological advancements.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Voestalpine AG

Colfax Corporation

The Lincoln Electric Company

Air Liquide

Hyundai Welding Co. Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Denyo Co. Ltd.

Fronius International GmbH

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co. Ltd.

Kemppi Oy and Arcon Welding Equipment

Breakup by Product Type:

Stick Electrodes

Solid Wires

Flux Cored Wires

Saw Wires and Fluxes

Others

Breakup by Welding Technique:

Arc Welding

Oxy-Fuel Welding

Resistance Welding

Laser-Beam Welding

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industries:

Construction

Automobile

Energy

Shipbuilding

Aerospace

Industrial Equipment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

