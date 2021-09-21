SCADA Market Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “SCADA Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global SCADA market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is an industrial control system (ICS) that employs computers, network data communications and graphical user interfaces for high-level process supervisory management. It assists in collecting information, transferring it back to the central computer, alerting the home station, carrying out the required analysis and displaying the analysis to the user. It provides the facility of storing large amounts of data and offers an interface to connect the different sensors deployed in an area. Additionally, it aids in maintaining efficiency, processing data for smart and quick decision making, and communicating system issues to help mitigate downtime.

Global SCADA Market Trends:

One of the pivotal factors bolstering the growth of the market is the growing popularity of SCADA systems around the world. This can be attributed to the assistance offered by these systems in distinguishing faults within the machinery and minimizing potential defects. Besides this, the cost-effectiveness of the SCADA framework is also stimulating the demand for these systems around the world. They can also disseminate power by re-steering electricity from excess capacity regions to areas with a lack of power supply. Another factor which is impelling the market growth is the increasing employment of SCADA systems in the oil and gas industry since they help in enhancing the extraction output, streamlining production and minimizing losses. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global SCADA market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Alstom, General Electric Co., Honeywell International, Inc., Omron Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Iconics Inc., Elynx Technologies, LLC, Enbase LLC, Globalogix and Inductive Automation.

Market Breakup by Component:

programmable logic controller

remote terminal units

human machine interface

communication systems

others

Market Breakup by Architecture:

hardware

software

services

Market Breakup by End-user:

oil and gas

power

water and wastewater

manufacturing

chemicals and petrochemicals

pharmaceutical

others

Based on the end-user, the market has been segmented into oil and gas, power, water and wastewater, manufacturing, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceutical and others. The oil and gas segment currently accounts for the largest share.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

