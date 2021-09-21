Air Conditioning System Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key players and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Conditioning System Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global air conditioning system market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global air conditioning system market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Air conditioning systems are widely used to expel the hot air and replace it with the cool, dry air in an enclosed space. These systems aid in controlling temperature, humidity, purity and motion of air. They generally consist of compressors, condensers, evaporator coils, blowers and chemical refrigerants. Nowadays, air conditioning systems are installed in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors across the globe.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends:
At present, governments of several countries are investing in the development of smart cities. They are also investing in different promotional activities to increase awareness about energy-efficient air conditioning systems and reduce overall energy consumption. This represents one of the key factors driving the global air conditioning system market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for improved indoor air quality (IAQ) on account of rising air pollution acts as another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing global population and inflating income levels are increasing the adoption of air conditioning systems across the globe.
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Carrier Corporation
- DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.
- Electrolux North America, Inc.
- Haier Group Corporation
- Hitachi-Johnson Controls Air Conditioning Inc
- Lennox International Inc.
- LG Electronics Inc
- Midea Group Co., Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market Breakup by Technology:
- Inverter
- Non-Inverter
Market Breakup by Product Type:
- Unitary
- Rooftop
- PTAC
- Others
Market Breakup by End-User:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Online
- Others
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance
- Market Outlook
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
