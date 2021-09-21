Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global non-invasive prenatal testing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global non-invasive prenatal testing market to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% during 2021-2026. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) refers to a type of non-invasive prenatal screening that is used to identify if a fetus is at an increased risk of being born with genetic abnormalities. Certain fragments to the fetus’ DNA are usually passed into the bloodstream of the pregnant individual, which is referred to as the cell-free DNA. This test analyzes the genetic information of the cell-free DNA to determine the health condition of the fetus. NIPT involves the use of a needle and syringe to draw the blood and eliminates the requirement of traditional invasive procedures. The test can be performed after nine weeks of pregnancy and is utilized to diagnose genetic disorders such as Down, Edwards and Turner syndrome.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of fetal chromosomal abnormalities across the globe. As a result, NIPT is being increasingly used by healthcare professionals to accurately diagnose genetic disorders in the first trimester of the pregnancy. It is widely replacing expensive and risky invasive amniocentesis and Chorionic Villus Sampling (CVS) procedures due to the convenience associated with the non-invasive approach of the test, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Along with the developments in DNA sequencing technologies, regenerative medicines and breakthroughs in molecular research, these disorders are further treated at the primitive stages of fetal development in an effective manner. In addition to this, the growing awareness among the masses regarding the importance of prenatal care and advancements in the healthcare sector that facilitate the treatment of the fetus during the gestation period are acting as major growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the increasing maternal age can often lead to fatal pregnancy complications, such as high risks of miscarriage and genetic abnormalities. Consequently, pregnant patients are increasingly opting for prenatal tests to diagnose their health conditions at an early stage.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top non invasive prenatal testing companies key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Berry Genetics Inc., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Eurofins LifeCodexx GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Igenomix, Illumina Inc., Laboratory Corporation, Natera Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Yourgene Health, etc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Consumables

Instrument

Breakup by Test Type:

Materni 21

Harmony

Panaroma

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Breakup by Technology:

NGS

WGS

Others

Breakup by Test Type:

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

Others

Breakup by Application:

Trisomy

Microdeletions Syndrome

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



