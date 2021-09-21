Biometrics Market Size, Share, Trends, Key Players, Analysis, and Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biometrics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global biometrics market size reached a value of US$ 23.5 Billion in 2020. Biometrics refers to a technological authentication method which is utilized in information assurance (IA) for secure entry, data or access. It primarily relies on scanning their physical or biological characteristics, such as the face, DNA, fingerprint, iris, retina, palm and palm veins, which are difficult to forge or duplicate. It helps to provide more accurate identification and lower the risk of unwanted intrusion. As a result, industry technologies are widely used in schools, colleges, banks, public libraries, corporate and government offices, and consumer electronics including smartphones and tablets.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biometrics-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Biometrics Market Trends:

Owing to the affordability and easy usage of biometrics technologies, they have gained acceptance across the globe. For instance, biometric security systems are considered relatively more convenient for employees and other personnel in the corporate sector as they do not involve memorizing passwords or carrying an identification card at all times. Apart from this, several smartphone manufacturers are incorporating fingerprint scanners in their devices to enhance the overall user experience. This has also encouraged several banking organizations to utilize these systems for securing users from fraudulent activities while using online banking services or making transactions on e-commerce websites via their mobile devices. Furthermore, these technologies are being used in various government organizations, especially in the e-passport and e-visa programs. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global biometrics market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

Ask Analyst for Download Full Report with List of Figure: http://bit.ly/2ITiWP9

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Accu-Time Systems Inc.

BIO-Key International Inc

Cognitec Systems

GmbH, Fujitsu Limited

3M Cogent Inc.

IDTECK

NEC Corporation

Siemens AG

RCG Holdings Ltd.

Suprema Inc.

Lumidigm Inc.

IrisGuard Inc.

Daon, Inc.

Digital Persona Inc.

Morpho SA (Safran).

Breakup by Technology:

Face Recognition

Hand Geometry

Voice Recognition

Signature recognition

Iris recognition

AFIS

Non-AFIS

Others

Breakup by Functionality:

Contact

Non-contact

Combined

Breakup by Authentication:

Single-Factor Authentication

Multifactor Authentication

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by End-User:

Government

Defense Services

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Commercial Safety and Security

Transport/Visa/Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Note- We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800