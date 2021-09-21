Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Unmanned Ground Vehicles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global unmanned ground vehicles market is currently witnessing strong growth. Unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) are land robots that operate without the presence of onboard human operators. They are equipped with a set of sensors to monitor and observe the terrain, gather crucial information and then report the findings to the operators who remotely control the vehicle through teleoperation. UGVs can either act and navigate autonomously or according to the instructions passed on by their operators. They are widely used in environments where it is inconvenient and dangerous to accommodate the presence of human operators. For instance, they are utilized for carrying out rescue duties during disasters, and for examining the ground, supplying ammunition to soldiers during combat, and detecting and detonating explosives. We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of terrorist activities and cross-border disputes. Consequently, governments of various countries are investing in the utilization of efficient military modules to manage combat operations and counterinsurgencies with minimum human loss. This, in confluence with the increasing defense spending by governments for upgrading their security capabilities, is propelling the demand for UGVs. The growing preference for autonomous UGVs is also expected to provide a boost to the market growth. Continual technological advancements in sensors and remote-control technologies have led to the advent of autonomous UGVs with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and operational capabilities. Apart from this, these vehicles are increasingly being employed by the marine sector for patrolling established command posts and bases in hostile environments. The expanding applications of UGVs across other industry verticals for logistics, firefighting, coal mining, highway transit, planetary exploration and disaster management operations are further catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global unmanned ground vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these players include ASELSAN A.?., Boston Dynamics, Inc., Cobham plc, DOK-ING Ltd., FLIR Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, ICOR Technology, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Nexter group KNDS, Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Oshkosh Corporation, QinetiQ Group, RE2, Inc., and Robo-Team Ltd.

Breakup by Mobility:

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Hybrid

Breakup by Size:

Small (10-200 lbs)

Medium (200 – 500 lbs)

Large (500 – 1,000 lbs)

Very Large (1,000 – 2,000 lbs)

Extremely Large (>2,000 lbs)

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Tethered

Teleoperated

Autonomous

Breakup by System:

Payloads

Control System

Navigation System

Power System

Others

Breakup by Application:

Military

Law Enforcement

Federal Law Enforcement

Commercial

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

