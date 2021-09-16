North America Casein Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, the North America casein market reached a volume of 45,375 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

Casein is a slow-digesting dairy protein that is synthetically derived from acid precipitation of skimmed mammalian milk. Since it is a rich source of essential amino acids, carbohydrates, calcium and phosphorus, it is widely consumed for strengthening bones, improving digestion and boosting muscle growth. Its consumption is also associated with improved metabolic rate while avoiding metabolic catabolism. Apart from being used in the food and beverage industry, it is extensively utilized in the industrial, cosmetics and pharmaceutical sectors in the North American region for the manufacturing of paper, glue, plastics and face masks, among others.

The market for casein in North America is primarily driven by an increase in the demand for a protein-rich diet. This can be accredited to the changing dietary patterns, inflating disposable incomes and shifting lifestyle choices of the majority of the population in the region. In line with this, the majority of the casein produced in North America is used for the manufacturing of caseinate, which forms a key ingredient in a variety of nutritional beverages. Growing health consciousness among the masses has resulted in an increased uptake of casein, which, in turn, is providing a significant boost to the market growth. Escalating sales of dietary supplements and the growing demand for coffee whiteners, owing to the widespread coffee culture across North America, are some of the other factors boosting the demand for casein.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

1. Rennet Casein

2. Acid Casein

Breakup by End-Use

1. Food and Beverages

2. Pharmaceuticals

3. Cosmetics

4. Industrial

5. Others

Breakup by Country

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Mexico

