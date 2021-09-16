3D Metrology Market Report 2021-2026: Key Drivers with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global 3D metrology market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026, as per the latest report by IMARC Group.

3D metrology is a measurement solution that enables manufacturers to monitor the quality and efficiency of different components, which are required for building industrial products. It also aids in reverse engineering and virtual simulation of the products. Therefore, it is utilized in a wide range of measurement tasks, which include analyzing the surface, shape, and dimension of the machine parts and tools at every stage of the manufacturing process. Some of the commonly used 3D metrology systems are coordinate measuring machine (CMM), optical digitizers and scanners and 3D x-ray/ CT inspection systems.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global 3D Metrology Market Trends:

The market is currently experiencing strong growth on account of the increasing application of 3D metrology equipment in the aerospace, automotive, construction, and energy and power sectors. This can be accredited to the assistance of 3D metrology in capturing detailed information and running full-field evaluations. It also helps in scanning and inspecting intricate components and recreating the scanned parts digitally. Therefore, it is extensively utilized in the aviation industry across the globe. Furthermore, it finds application in corrosion inspection, hail damage depth, fixture measurement, part archival and tooling measurement. Other factors that are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years include rapid urbanization, industrial automation and increasing research and development (R&D) projects by prominent players to create innovative products with improved precision and quality control.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Segmentation by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Segmentation by Product:

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)

Form Measurement

Market Segmentation by Application:

Quality Control & Inspection

Reverse Engineering

Virtual Simulation

Others

Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Architecture & Construction

Medical

Electronics

Energy & Power

Heavy Industry

Mining

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3d Digital Corporation, Automated Precision Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Creaform Inc., Faro Technologies, GOM, Hexagon, Jenoptik AG, KLA-Tencor, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Metrology, Perceptron Inc., Renishaw PLC, etc.

