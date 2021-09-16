China E-Bike Market Overview: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “China E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the China e-bike market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
E-bike, or electric bike, is an electric motor- or battery-based two-wheeler vehicle. It has emerged as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional fuel-based motorbikes. E-bikes help in reducing pollution levels and minimizing the dependency on fossil fuels. Furthermore, the compact and minimalistic design of e-bikes helps in easy maneuvering through congested roads and heavy traffic.
In China, the growing consumer awareness towards the depletion of conventional fossil fuels, along with the rising fuel prices are primarily driving the demand for e-bikes. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable regulations by the Chinese government to control carbon emission levels from fuel-based vehicles has also propelled the sales of e-bikes. Additionally, the rapid integration of e-bikes with numerous advanced technologies, such as Internet-of-Things, GPS, AI, etc., is further augmenting the market growth in China. The introduction of wireless connectivity of e-bikes with smart devices for displaying bike speed, battery status, power levels, and distance covered, will continue to further catalyze the growth of the China e-bike market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
China E-Bike Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode, Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Design, Application and Country.
Breakup by Mode:
Throttle
Pedal Assist
Breakup by Motor Type:
Hub Motor
Mid Drive
Others
Breakup by Battery Type:
Lead Acid
Lithium Ion
Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)
Others
Breakup by Class:
Class I
Class II
Class III
Breakup by Design:
Foldable
Non-Foldable
Breakup by Application:
Mountain/Trekking Bikes
City/Urban
Cargo
Others
Breakup by Country:
Northeast
Midwest
South
West
