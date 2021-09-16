China E-Bike Market Overview: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “China E-Bike Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025“, the China e-bike market is expected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

E-bike, or electric bike, is an electric motor- or battery-based two-wheeler vehicle. It has emerged as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional fuel-based motorbikes. E-bikes help in reducing pollution levels and minimizing the dependency on fossil fuels. Furthermore, the compact and minimalistic design of e-bikes helps in easy maneuvering through congested roads and heavy traffic.

In China, the growing consumer awareness towards the depletion of conventional fossil fuels, along with the rising fuel prices are primarily driving the demand for e-bikes. Furthermore, the implementation of favorable regulations by the Chinese government to control carbon emission levels from fuel-based vehicles has also propelled the sales of e-bikes. Additionally, the rapid integration of e-bikes with numerous advanced technologies, such as Internet-of-Things, GPS, AI, etc., is further augmenting the market growth in China. The introduction of wireless connectivity of e-bikes with smart devices for displaying bike speed, battery status, power levels, and distance covered, will continue to further catalyze the growth of the China e-bike market.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-e-bike-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

China E-Bike Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Mode, Motor Type, Battery Type, Class, Design, Application and Country.

Breakup by Mode:

Throttle

Pedal Assist

Breakup by Motor Type:

Hub Motor

Mid Drive

Others

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/3o7NFuf

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium Ion

Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH)

Others

Breakup by Class:

Class I

Class II

Class III

Breakup by Design:

Foldable

Non-Foldable

Breakup by Application:

Mountain/Trekking Bikes

City/Urban

Cargo

Others

Breakup by Country:

Northeast

Midwest

South

West

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800