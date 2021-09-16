Global I-Joist Market Research Report 2021-26: Key Drivers with COVID-19 Impact Analysis

According to the latest research report by IMARC Group, the global I-joist market size is expected to reach US$ 2.89 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2021-2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

I-joist refers to a lightweight and strong I-shaped engineered wood product. It is made up of orientated web strand boards which are placed between the top and bottom laminated wood flanges to give them the distinct ‘I’ shape. These flanges, when united with the web, provide outstanding shear resistance and resist bending. Today, manufacturers prefer using I-joist made up of oriented strand board web material as it is stronger, cheaper and readily available than plywood. Moreover, it has replaced lumber-joists as they are more expensive and lack the adequate load-carrying ability required for longer spans.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

I-joist can withstand heavy loads and offers improved strength, stiffness, appearance and performance than solid wood along with more consistent sizes. Additionally, I-joist resists shrinking and swelling under ambient conditions more efficiently. Apart from this, it consists of a thin layer of oriented strand board web that is easier to drill for plumbing, HVAC and electrical purposes. I-joist can be easily installed in both the residential and commercial areas, owing to its light weight and dimensional stability. As a result, I-joist is extensively utilized for floor and roof joists, wall studs and roof rafters as it helps in eliminating squeaky or noisy floors. However, the lightweight nature of I-joist makes it less fire-resistant than dimensional lumber which acts as a hindrance to the growth of the global I-joist market.

Market Breakup by Sector

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement

New Construction

Replacement

Market Breakup by Application

Floors

Roofs

Market Breakup by Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

