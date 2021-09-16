Gaming Peripherals Market Share 2021 With Top Manufacturers: Dell Inc., Logitech International S.A., Das Keyboard (Metadot Corporation), GAMDIAS Technology, Shenzhen Sades Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Gaming Peripherals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global gaming peripherals market size was worth US$ 3.64 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market expects to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Gaming peripherals refer to input and output devices that are connected to a personal computer (PC) or laptop to offer an enhanced gaming experience to users. There is a range of peripherals available for users, including joysticks, headsets, gamepads, and keyboards.

As video games offer an interactive gaming session, they have gradually gained preference over traditional board games. This has provided a thrust to the gaming industry, especially among the young generation across the globe. This has been further supported by the increasing penetration of the internet around the world and the introduction of gaming laptops and PCs.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, with some of the key players being Dell Inc., Logitech International S.A., Das Keyboard (Metadot Corporation), GAMDIAS Technology, Shenzhen Sades Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Razer Inc., Mad Catz Global Limited, Turtle Beach Corporation, Corsair Components Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, SteelSeries ApS, Anker Innovations Limited, Roccat GmbH, Reddragon Zone, Cooler Master Co. Ltd., and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG.

Global Gaming Peripherals Market Trends:

One of the major growth-inducing factors of the market is the growing popularity of e-sports tournaments. This, along with other games, has led to the introduction of specialized gamepads and keyboards. Apart from this, the expanding number of gaming enthusiasts due to COVID-19 induced lockdowns is also propelling the market growth. Moreover, there has been a higher demand for an immersive and realistic gaming experience, which has created a requirement for superior quality gaming peripherals. Furthermore, the introduction of virtual and augmented reality-based (AR/VR) games is also providing a thrust to the sales of advanced gaming headsets. Additionally, manufacturers are innovating with their products to introduce improved and convenient peripherals for users.

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product type, headsets account for the majority of the total market share. Other types are joysticks, keyboards, gamepads, mice, and others.

Based on the gaming device type, the market has been categorized into gaming consoles and PCs (desktop/laptop). Among these, PCs exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

On the basis of technology, wired technology is the most popular segment, followed by wireless technology.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into offline and online segments.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America.

