Global Commercial Turf Utility Vehicle Market Demand, Application, Price Trends, and Company Share By 2027

The commercial turf utility vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 583.52 million by 2027. The growing investment in the sport games is major factor driving the commercial turf utility vehicle market.

Key Market Segmentation

On the basis of propulsion type, the commercial turf utility vehicle market has been segmented into electric, gasoline and diesel. In 2020, electric segment has been accounted for the largest market share as the growing demand of fuel efficient and zero carbon emission vehicles has increase demand for the electric vehicles.

On the basis of power output, the commercial turf utility vehicle market has been segmented into > 8 kw and 8 kw–15 kw. In 2020, 8 kw–15 kw segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing demand of low speed utility vehicles with high power.

On the basis of seating capacity, the commercial turf utility vehicle market has been segmented into 2 seater and more than 2 seater. In 2020, 2 seater segment has been accounted for the largest market share as it has been widely used in the various application sectors.

On the basis of turf type, the commercial turf utility vehicle market has been segmented into natural grass and artificial. In 2020, natural grass segment has been accounted for the largest market due to the growing investment in the golf carts games.

On the basis of subscription, the commercial turf utility vehicle market has been segmented into new purchase and rental. In 2020, new purchase segment has been accounted for the largest market share as it requires less maintenance cost and provide long services life.

On the basis application, the commercial turf utility vehicle market has been segmented into golf courses, hotel & resorts, airports, colleges & universities, zoos and others. In 2020, golf courses segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the rising government investment in the sport events which has resulted in increasing demand for utility vehicle.

On the basis of towing capacity, the commercial turf utility vehicle market has been segmented into less than 680 kg, more than 680 kg. In 2020, less than 680 kg segment has been accounted for the largest market share as it has been widely used in the wide range of sectors.

By Region of Commercial Turf Utility Vehicle market:

North America (United States and Canada and rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and the rest of Asia-Pacific)

MEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled In the Report Includes

The major players covered in the commercial turf utility vehicle market report are Textron Inc., Deere & Company, Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd, The Toro Company, Polaris Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, Columbia Vehicle Group Inc., SpeedwaysElectric, HDK ELECTRIC VEHICLE, Marshell Green Power, STAR EV CORPORATION, Tropos Motors (a brand of Tropos Technologies, Inc), American Landmaster, Garia A/S, Ingersoll Rand, Bintelli Electric Vehicles, Guangdong Lvtong New Energy Electric Vehicle Technology Co., LTD., Moto electric vehicles among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

