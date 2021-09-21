Truck Engine Break Market Cost Structure and Growth Opportunities 2021

The Truck Engine Break Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Truck Engine Break

The truck engine brake is also known as compression release engine brake, Jacobs brake or Jake brake. It is most commonly used in large diesel engines on semi-trucks. The Jake engine brake is a diesel engine retarder that uses the engine to support slowing and controlling the vehicle. This provides a slowdown action to the trucks drive wheels which is enabled to improve vehicle control without using service brake. Moreover, this truck engine brake is used in trucks, Volvo, bus, tractors or a trailer which reduces the service engine brake maintenance. Based on the product type, exhaust brake is expected to hold the largest share in truck engine brake in the forecast period.

On 11th February 2019, Jacobs Vehicle System, the leading manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engine retarding system and valve actuation mechanisms launched a compression release engine brake for the all-new 2020 Hino XL Series Truck.

Major Players are:

Jacobs Vehicle Systems (Altra Industrial Motion) (United States),MAT Foundry Group Ltd (United States),Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Man Bus & Truck (MAN SE) (Germany),Ennova (United States),Cummins (United States),SMMT (United Kingdom),Pacbrake (Canada),AB Volvo (Sweden),General Motors Company (United States),Ferodo (United Kingdom),Tatra (Czechia),Sinotruk Howo (China),Isuzu Motors Ltd. (Japan),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Compression Release Brake, Exhaust Brake), Application (Heavy Duty Truck, Light Duty Truck), Cylinder Type (2 Cylinders, 4 Cylinders, 6 Cylinders)

Market Trends:

Increasing Trend in Pick-Up Trucks

Rising Trend of Compression release brakes are improving medium-duty truck efficiency and safety

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Heavy Duty Trucks for Mining, Agriculture Industries across the Globe

Truck Engine Brakes Increases the Service Brake Life

Growing Demand Due To It Can Be Optimize Total Cost of Truck Owner

Challenges:

Main Problem of Engine Brake is the Noise it creates

Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Safety & Security of Vehicles in the Forecast Period

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Truck Engine Break Market

Chapter 05 – Global Truck Engine Break Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Truck Engine Break Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Truck Engine Break Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Truck Engine Break Market

Chapter 09 – Global Truck Engine Break Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Truck Engine Break Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Truck Engine Break Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

