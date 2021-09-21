The Passenger Display System Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Passenger Display System

The passenger display system provides the information to the passengers in the digital form, the information required by passengers is displayed on the display system in real-time. It helps in the railways, airways, and roadways traveling activities. The system interfaces with the signalling system displaying arrival and departure information on the screen. The passenger display system comprises hardware, software and services.

On 22nd March 2021, Wabtec Corporation secured an order to supply Siemens Mobility with several products for the London Undergroundâ€™s Piccadilly Upgrade Program. The deal, valued at more than $70 million, is for brakes, air conditioning and ventilation (HVAC), passenger information systems, and third-rail current collectors.

Major Players are:

Alstom SA (France),Cubic Corporation (United States),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),Indra (Spain),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),Siemens AG (Germany),Teleste Oyj (Finland),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),Wabtec Corporation (United States),Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (Railways, Airways, Roadways), Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Features (Context-based Sharing, Remote Content Management, Native Touchscreen Support, Others), Display (LCD, LED)

Market Trends:

Integration of Software and Advanced Technology in Passenger Display System with Real-Time Information

Market Drivers:

Growing Railways and Airways Travelling

Need for the Customer Guidance System

Challenges:

Stiff Competition in the Passenger Display System Market

Opportunities:

Surging Demand for the Passenger Display System in the Developing Nations

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Passenger Display System Market

Chapter 05 – Global Passenger Display System Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Passenger Display System Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Passenger Display System Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Passenger Display System Market

Chapter 09 – Global Passenger Display System Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Passenger Display System Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Passenger Display System Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

