The Passenger Display System Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Scope of the Report of Passenger Display System
The passenger display system provides the information to the passengers in the digital form, the information required by passengers is displayed on the display system in real-time. It helps in the railways, airways, and roadways traveling activities. The system interfaces with the signalling system displaying arrival and departure information on the screen. The passenger display system comprises hardware, software and services.
On 22nd March 2021, Wabtec Corporation secured an order to supply Siemens Mobility with several products for the London Undergroundâ€™s Piccadilly Upgrade Program. The deal, valued at more than $70 million, is for brakes, air conditioning and ventilation (HVAC), passenger information systems, and third-rail current collectors.
Major Players are:
Alstom SA (France),Cubic Corporation (United States),Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan),Indra (Spain),Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),Siemens AG (Germany),Teleste Oyj (Finland),Toshiba Corporation (Japan),Wabtec Corporation (United States),Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (Singapore)
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
Application (Railways, Airways, Roadways), Components (Hardware, Software, Services), Features (Context-based Sharing, Remote Content Management, Native Touchscreen Support, Others), Display (LCD, LED)
Market Trends:
Integration of Software and Advanced Technology in Passenger Display System with Real-Time Information
Market Drivers:
Growing Railways and Airways Travelling
Need for the Customer Guidance System
Challenges:
Stiff Competition in the Passenger Display System Market
Opportunities:
Surging Demand for the Passenger Display System in the Developing Nations
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2020
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2021-2026
