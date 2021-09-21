Know How 3D Motion Capture Software May Double Its Market Size in Years to Come

The 3D Motion Capture Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Motion capture is a method wherein the actorâ€™s movements are recorded and then is further recreated on the digital character models. Professionals of motion capture and 3D animation using motion capture software in the games, film and television industries. Markerless systems use the algorithms from match-moving software so as to track unique features such as the actor’s clothing or nose, instead of the markers. Once captured, the motion is then mapped onto an implicit “framework” of the animated character with the help of using the software. The 3D motion capture market accounts for more than USD 60 million approximately, with a growing dominating market in the regions of North America and Europe.

On 13th November 13, OptiTrack, the worldâ€™s largest provider of motion capture solutions and technology, today announced the release of Motive 2.0 software.

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom),Qualisys AB (Sweden),Phoenix Technologies, Inc. (United States),Xsense Technologies B.V. (Netherlands),Motion Analysis Corporation (United States),OptiTrack (United States),Codamotion (United Kingdom),Phasespace, Inc. (United States),Synertial Labs Ltd. (United Kingdom),Noraxon USA Inc. (United States)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Type (Plug-in, Packaged), Application (Animation, Gaming, Robotics, Physiotherapy, Others), Package Type (One Time, Yearly, Quarterly, Others), Deployment Type (In Premises, On Cloud), End-User (Media and Entertainment, Engineering & Design, Scientific Research, Education, Others)

Rising Demand for Better Visual Effects and Animations from the Entertainment Industry

High Demand Due to the Ability to Provide High Quality, Rapid, Accurate, Real-time Data

Availability of New Advanced Technologies

Demand for High-End Processors

Growth in the Use of Cloud-Based Platforms

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global 3D Motion Capture Software Market

Chapter 05 – Global 3D Motion Capture Software Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global 3D Motion Capture Software Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global 3D Motion Capture Software Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global 3D Motion Capture Software Market

Chapter 09 – Global 3D Motion Capture Software Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global 3D Motion Capture Software Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

