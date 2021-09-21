Underwater Connectors Market is estimated to Grow at the Highest Growth Rate till 2026

The Underwater Connectors Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Underwater Connectors

The global underwater connectors market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for greater speed & flexibility in the marine and oil & gas applications. Underwater connectors refer to the connectors used for underwater complex applications such as data transfer, electrical connectivity, precise working of underwater equipment such as ROV/AUV, and many more. Furthermore, increasing demand for ROVs/AUVs and growing demand for underwater defence equipment owing to rising military expenditure across different countries are some other factors aiding into the growth of underwater connectors market.

In September 2019 SEACON (a subsidiary of TE Connectivity) exhibited HydraElectric and HydraLight Wet-Mate Connectors at Offshore Europe 2019

Major Players are:

Glenair, Inc. (United States),WEIPU (China),SEACON (Switzerland),Fischer Connectors SA (Switzerland),BIRNS, Inc. (United States),Eaton (Ireland),SubConn Inc. (Denmark),Hydro Group Plc (United Kingdom),Marshall Underwater Industries, Inc (United States),Baker Hughes (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Dry-Mate, Wet-Mate), Application (Electrical, Optical Fiber, Hybrid), End Users (Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, ROV/AUV, Oceanographic, Commercial Marine, Telecommunications, Others), Technology (Rubber Molded, Bulkhead, Inductive Coupling, Others)

Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Specific Defense Equipment Due to Rise in Defense Expenditure

Increasing Demand for Underwater Connectors Due to Rise in Demand for Data Transfer in the Telecommunications Industry

Market Drivers:

Demand for Greater Speed & Flexibility in the Marine and Oil & Gas Underwater Applications

Increasing Demand for Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Increasing Demand for Underwater Defense Equipment Du

Challenges:

Incorrect Material Selection & Installation Can Lead to Connector Corrosion

Life Cycle Challenges

Opportunities:

Growing Oil & Gas Exploration Activities

Rising Awareness of Periodic Maintenance of Underwater Equipment Across Different Industry Verticals

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

