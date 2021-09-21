Fire Suppression System Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

The Fire Suppression System Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Fire Suppression System

Integration of smoke detectors with IoT and big data will help to boost the global Fire Suppression System market in the forecasted period. Fire suppression systems are used to prevent or extinguish fires in buildings. General fire suppression agents or media are water, foam, carbon dioxide, steam, inert gases, and dry chemical powders. According to the World Bank, in 2018, the construction industry spending worldwide amounted to USD 11.4 trillion. Construction expenditures are expected to reach USD 14 trillion in 2025. These factors are expected to boost the sales of fire suppressors.

June 2019 – Fike Corporation, launched 3MTM Novec TM 1230 Fire Protection Fluid in its patented Impulse Valve Technology fire suppression system. 3M Novec 1230 fluid is waterless, discharged as a gas, leaves no residue, and is electrically non-conductive, making it an ideal solution for quickly extinguishing fires in spaces occupied by electronics or irreplaceable assets and where business continuity is critical.

Major Players are:

Johnson Controls (Ireland),United Technologies (United States),Honeywell (United States),Siemens (Germany),Halma (United Kingdom),Robert Bosch (Germany),Hochiki (Japan),Gentex (United States),Minimax Viking (Germany),Securiton (Switzerland)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Fire Suppression, Fire Response, Fire Sprinkler System, Fire Analysis, Fire Detection), Application (Commercial (Academia and Institutional, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)), Oil, Gas, and Mining, Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, Energy & Power, Residential, Government, Others), Service (Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Engineering Services, Installation and Design Services, Other Services)

Market Trends:

Growing human and property loss due to fire breakouts

Growth in the construction industry

Market Drivers:

High Demand due to Stringent Government Regulations and Mandates

High Adoption from wireless technology in fire detection

Challenges:

Integration of user interfaces with fire protection solutions

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for the water mist systems

Periodic revision of regulatory compliances

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Fire Suppression System Market

Chapter 05 – Global Fire Suppression System Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Fire Suppression System Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Fire Suppression System Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Fire Suppression System Market

Chapter 09 – Global Fire Suppression System Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Fire Suppression System Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Fire Suppression System Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

