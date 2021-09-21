LED Encapsulation Market Analysis by Players, Regions, Market Shares and forecasts to 2026

The LED Encapsulation Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of LED Encapsulation

LED encapsulation contains low viscosity and has the pot life from few to many hours. It is used for the packaging of lamp LED and increases the protection. In addition to this, LED encapsulation also provides the operational benefits. The high power LED produces more heat and hence due to the increasing usage of medium and high power LED, the demand of the encapsulation is increasing. In addition, the increase in applications of LED is improving the growth of the market.

Major Players are:

Dow (United States),Nusil (United States),H.B. Fuller (United States),Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan),Henkel (Germany),KYOCERA (Japan),Panasonic (Japan),Foshan NationStar Optoelectronics (China),Epistar (Taiwan),Samsung Electronics (South Korea),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

End Users (Consumer electronics, Automotive, Telecommunication, Medical, Others), LED type (Pinned LED, Chip LED), Material type (Epoxy, Silicone, Polyurethane), Curing method (Heat curing, Room temperature curing, UV curing)

Market Trends:

Usage of Organic Silicones as an Encapsulation Material in LED

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of high to medium power LED in various end use industries. There has been the requirement of longer life of LEDs in industries like automobile which is full filled by encapsulation. Moreover, the LED encapsulation is used in consumer elec

Opportunities:

Technological Advancements in LED is Boosting the Market Growth

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026



