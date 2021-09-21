Food Disinfection Market Tipped for Strong Growth Track || Top Players – Evonik ,Solvay ,Quat-Chem Ltd.

The Food Disinfection Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Food Disinfection

Food Disinfection market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on increasing consumers spending on Non-Thermal Process in Disinfection, rise in awareness at emerging countries, growing instances of food borne diseases and technological advancement. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the food and beverage sector .

Major Players are:

Evonik (United States),Solvay (Belgium),Quat-Chem Ltd. (United Kingdom),Quimxel (Spain),PeroxyChem (United States),MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Peroxyacetic acid, Alcohols, Ampholytic compounds, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Phenolic disinfectants, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peracetic Acid, Chlorine Compounds, Monoethanolamine, Other { Aldehydes and Idophors }), Application (Food Surface, Food Packaging, Food Processing Equipment), Technology (Ozonation, UV Radiation, Coagulation, Pasteurization, Steam Sterilization, Carbonation, UV Technology, Chlorination, Other {Steam-Ultrasound and Dry Fogging}), End User (Fish & Seafood, Meat & Poultry, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy Products, Ready-to-eat Meals, Processed Foods, Sweeteners, Others)

Market Trends:

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Value Oriented Consumers

Market Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Foodborne Disease.

Rise in Adoption of Food disinfection Process Boost the Market.

Challenges:

Lack of Knowledge of the Availability of Technologies is also Limiting its Adoption of market.

Opportunities:

Increase in Packaging and Shelf Life Enhancement for Processed Food

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

