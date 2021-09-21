Global Hemp-Based Food Market Opportunity Assessment 2021-2026 || Hempro International GmbH & Co. KG ,Manitoba Harvest Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd ,Canah International

The Hemp-Based Food Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Hemp-Based Food

Hemp seeds are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals and are an excellent source of fiber. Hempseeds are the only eatable seeds with gamma-linolenic acid. This is because hempseed is made up of the ultimate balance of all eight essential fatty acids, including a near perfect balance of omega-3 to omega-6 and is filled with protein and is gluten, wheat and soy free. Hemp-based food items are rich with amino acids which made these products an ideal choice for health-conscious and vegan consumers.

March 18, 2019: Elixinol Launches Extra-Strength Hemp Balm with Double the CBD of Original Balm. The balm is specially formulated with a synergistic blend of hydrating plant butter, organic herbal extracts, and essential oils.

Major Players are:

Hempro International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),Manitoba Harvest Fresh Hemp Foods Ltd (Canada),Canah International (Romania),Wholebake Ltd (United Kingdom),Hanf & Natur Ralf Buck (Germany),Braham & Murray, Ltd. (United Kingdom),Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech (China),Naturally Splendid (Canada),Navitas Organics (United States),Mettrum Originals (Canada),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder, Others (Infusion Drinks, Hemp Milk)), Distribution Channels (Online, Supermarket, Convenience Store)

Market Trends:

Growing Health Awareness and Harmful Effects of Ingredients Used in Food

Rising Consumer Preference for Healthy Food Products Free of Allergens

Market Drivers:

Hemp Seeds could be easily added to Baking Goods, Salad and Soups

Increasing Demand for Vegan food

Increasing Demand for Organic Hemp-Based Foods

Challenges:

Lack of Harvesting Innovations and Processing Facilities

Strict Government Regulations in Some Countries

Opportunities:

Growing Demand of Hemp Based Food in Emerging Economies

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Hemp-Based Food Market

Chapter 05 – Global Hemp-Based Food Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Hemp-Based Food Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Hemp-Based Food Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Hemp-Based Food Market

Chapter 09 – Global Hemp-Based Food Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Hemp-Based Food Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

