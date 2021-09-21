Fitness Trackers Market Getting Back To Stellar Growth Ahead | Adidas AG ,Apple Inc. ,Fitbit, Inc.

The Fitness Trackers Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Fitness Trackers

The fitness tracker is a wearable electronic device or a software application that monitors an individualâ€™s physical fitness and daily physical activity. It is capable of to detect some combination of running distance, walking steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, swimming laps, among other activities. It also measures the data related to health & fitness including the number of calories burned. A Fitness band interacts via Bluetooth with an app in a mobile device that configures the device and downloads the wearer’s activity data. Smartwatch and fitness band are some of the major types of fitness bands being used by individuals to track their daily physical activity.

On 20 Aug. 2018, Fitbit, a leading fitness trackers company has launched Charge 3, a smart fitness tracker. Fitbit Charge 3 delivers a premium swim proof design, most advanced health, and fitness features, and offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Major Players are:

Adidas AG (Germany),Apple Inc. (United States) ,Fitbit, Inc. (United States) ,Garmin Ltd. (United States),Jawbone (United States),Lumo Bodytech Inc. (United States),Moov Inc. (United States),Nike, Inc. (United States),Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea) ,Xiaomi Inc. (China),

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Display (Monochrome Display, Colored Display), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Device (Fitness Band, Smartwatch, Others), Compatibility (IOS, Android, Windows, Tizen, Others)

Market Trends:

The Rapid Use of Wearable Fitness Trackers among the Youth

Market Drivers:

Change in Lifestyle and Rise in Disposable Income of Consumers

The surge in Adoption of Fitness Trackers in Fitness Centers

Increase In Adoption of Utility Fitness Trackers

The surge in Demand for Flagship Devices

The Rising Popularity of Fitness Trac

Opportunities:

Increase in Fitness Enthusiasts across the Globe

The Technological Advancements in the Internet of Things

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Fitness Trackers Market

Chapter 05 – Global Fitness Trackers Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Fitness Trackers Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Fitness Trackers Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Fitness Trackers Market

Chapter 09 – Global Fitness Trackers Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Fitness Trackers Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

What are the market factors that are explained in the Fitness Trackers Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How much is the Fitness Trackers MarketWorth?

What is the Growth Rate of the Fitness Trackers Market?

Which Segment ofthe Fitness Trackers to Hold the Highest Market Share?

Which Segment ofthe Fitness Trackers Market to Witness Fastest Growth Rate?

Which Region to Hold the Biggest Market Share?

Who are the Key Players of the Fitness Trackers Market?

