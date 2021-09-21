Blue Biotechnology set to Booming according to forecast 2026 | Sea Run Holdings, Inc.,PICES ,Donald Danforth Plant Science Center

The Blue Biotechnology Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Scope of the Report of Blue Biotechnology

Blue biotechnology also known as blue biotech, includes biological materials that originate from the aquatic environment, freshwater, and marine. Blue biotechnology is increasingly seen as a technical and commercially realistic direction of development and is a major sector of interest particularly in North America and the European Union. The blue biotechnology encourages the use of marine bioresources as the source of the biotechnological application. Increasing demand for organic cosmetics due to the side effects of synthetic makeup will supplement the market growth in the forecast period.

In July 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company launched OnavitaAlgal DHA and AlmegaEPA blends via collaboration with Qualitas Health, a leader in algae cultivation. These products contains omega-3, 6 and 9

Major Players are:

Sea Run Holdings, Inc.(United States),PICES (Canada),Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (United States),Shell Marine Products (United States),Aker BioMarine (Norway),Marinova (Australia),New England Biolabs (United States),PML Applications Ltd. (United Kingdom),GeoMarine Biotechnologies (India),GlycoMar (Scotland)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Enzymes, Pharma Products, Bulk Chemicals, Biopolymers), Application (Bio-Engineering, Genomics, Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Biotechnology Companies)

Market Trends:

Microalgae Incorporation Into Innovative Food Products

Market Drivers:

Growing Issues Of Food Security And Water Availability

Ageing Population In Developed Economies

Challenges:

Stringent Regulations For Marine And Aquatic Ecosystem

Opportunities:

Growing Demand Of Aquatic Biotechnology In Cosmetics Industry

Ongoing Research & Development In Blue Biotechnology

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

