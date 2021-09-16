Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Growth Forecast 2021 to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Report: 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The Global Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Portable medical and healthcare devices are utilized in the healthcare industry to simplify and improve patient care. They extend care from a hospital or a doctor’s office into the user’s home, thus providing convenience as well as mobility to patients. These devices are generally characterized by low power consumption, reliability and cost-efficient sensor technologies. They assist in the early detection of numerous diseases, including diabetes and cardiovascular disorders (CVDs). The utilization of these portable devices reduces the number of doctor visits for the users while efficiently monitoring cardiac and respiratory wellness.

Global Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases represents a key factor driving the demand for portable medical and healthcare devices. Catalyzed by unhealthy diets and a lack of physical activities, the prevalence of diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disorders has increased on the global level. A significant rise in the geriatric population has also led to an increasing demand for portable medical devices. Apart from this, enhanced research and development (R&D) and technological advancements are continually influencing the market growth. For instance, wearable activity trackers are gaining immense popularity among consumers, primarily owing to their convenience of use. Health-conscious users are widely utilizing smart fitness wearable devices to monitor their heart rate and improve their overall health, which is further creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors impelling the market growth include tailored treatments of various diseases and the rising trend of miniaturization of technology. Looking forward, the global portable medical and healthcare devices market is expected to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Fitbit Inc.

Garmin

Medtronic

Portable Medical and Healthcare Devices Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, device type.

Segmentation by Device Type:

Medical monitoring devices

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Foetal Monitoring Devices

Neuromonitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Anaesthesia Monitoring Devices

Wearable health and fitness devices

Smart Wrist-Wearables

Smart Garments

Chest Straps

Key Aspects Analysed for each Device:

Historical, current and future market trends

Competitive landscape

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

