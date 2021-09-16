Spa Market 2021-26: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Spa Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global spa market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Spa refers to a commercial establishment that offers health and beauty management, along with body relaxation services. Several therapeutic treatments, such as massages, steam baths, sauna baths, body scrubs, facials, manicures, pedicures, etc., are some of the common spa services. Numerous customizable treatments are also being offered, which are beneficial for managing stress, detoxifying the body, weight management, medical ailments, and boosting the immune system.
Market Trends
The expanding wellness and grooming sector, along with the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearances, is propelling the global market for spa services. Rapid urbanization and improving consumer living standards are also driving the market growth. Furthermore, due to hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles, there is a growing preference for therapeutic spas and floatation therapies to lower anxiety and stress. Other factors, such as rising penetration of social media marketing strategies, an increasing number of spa centers, elevating disposable income levels of the consumers, etc., will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Canyon Ranch Inc.
- Emirates Palace
- Four Seasons Hotels Limited
- Grand Resort Bad Ragaz AG
- Harrison Hot Springs Resort & Spa Corp.
- Lanserhof GmbH
- Marriott International Inc.
- Massage Envy Franchising LLC
- Planet Beach Franchising Corporation
- Rancho La Puerta Inc.
- Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas (InterContinental Hotels Group).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, end-user and geography.
Breakup by Type:
- Salon Spa
- Hotel and Resort Spa
- Medical Spa
- Destination Spa
- Thermal Spring Spa
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Male
- Female
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
