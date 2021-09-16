Biodegradable Pads Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Carmesi, Saathi, Anandi, Heyday

Biodegradable Pads, also known as a sanitary pad or menstrual pad is a thin or thick pad made up of super absorbent material that absorbs menstrual fluid during the menstruation period. These pads do not have synthetic or chemical-based raw materials and are eco-friendly in nature. According to the National Family Health Survey of 2015-16, about 58% of women aged between 15 to 24 years use locally prepared napkins, sanitary napkins, and tampons. This growing use of sanitary products is expected to drive the demand for biodegradable pads due to their natural and cost-effective properties.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Procter & Gamble (United States),Unicharm Corporation (Japan),Shenzhen BINGBING Paper Co., Ltd. (China),Berkshire Hathaway (United States),Carmesi (India),Saathi (India),Anandi (India),Sakhi (India),Heyday (India)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Absorbent Filler (Cellulose Pulp, Cellulose Wadding, Tissue, Cotton), Biodegradable Pads Type (Cloth, Biodegradable Materials), Pad Size (Regular, Large, Extra Large), Packaging (Polyethylene-Lined Carton, Polyethylene), Sales Channel (Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Others), Material (Bamboo Fiber, Banana Fiber, Corn Starch, Water Hyacinth, Cotton, Other), Component (Hybrid Top Sheet, Absorbent Filler, Barrier Sheet)

Market Trends:

Trend for E-Commerce and Increasing Acceptance of Biodegradable Pads

Market Drivers:

Government Schemes and Programmers for Feminine Hygiene

Increasing Population of Working Women

Increasing Health Issues Such As Skin Irritation and Rashes

Market Opportunities:

Improving Distribution Networks for Biodegradable Pads

Growing Awareness about Female Hygiene

Elevating incomes and the Availability of Biodegradable Pads at an Affordable Price

Development of a Highly Absorbent and Antibacterial Biodegradable Pad From

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

