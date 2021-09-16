Contraceptives Market Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025

The global “Contraceptives” Market, valued at US$ 20,111.6 Mn in 2017, is set to jump to US$ 31,666.9 mn by 2025, according to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contraceptives Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Contraceptive Drugs & Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channel, Public Channel & NGO & Others), and Geography Forecast till 2025”. The report analyses various factors and estimates that the market will display a healthy CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Contraceptives Market are:

Bayer AG

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson

Merck, Teva Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Reckitt Benckiser plc

Mylan Laboratories Limited

Church & Dwight, Co.

Medisafe Distribution Inc

The Female Health Company

The report offers an elaborative analysis of numerous factors affecting the global Contraceptives Market These include opportunities, growth drivers, threats, key developments, and restraints. In addition to this, the report can further help in analyzing, segmenting, and defining the market based on different segments. It strategically analyzes several strategies such as product innovations, mergers, alliances, joint ventures, and acquisitions adopted by players in the industry.

Product Launches by Key Players to Intensify Competition

Competition among key players in the global contraceptives market is expected to get energized by launch of new products and governmental approvals. For instance, Allergan launched TAYTULLA in November 2016 as the first oral contraceptive administered in a soft-gel capsule for prevention of unwanted pregnancy. Furthermore, in 2018, FDA green lit the NATURAL CYCLES mobile app, developed by CERN scientist Elina Berglund, which facilitates calculation of fertility cycles and prevents pregnancy.

Fortune Business Insights covers some of the major companies in the global contraceptives market, which include Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Medisafe Distribution Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Allergan, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., and others.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Contraceptive Drugs

Oral

Injectable

Patches

Contraceptive Devices

Male Contraceptive Devices

Female Contraceptive Devices

By Gender

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGO

Others

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What are the key technological and Contraceptives Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Contraceptives Market growth?

