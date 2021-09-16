Ethylene Oxide Market Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Ethylene Oxide Market report published by Value Market Research is an in-depth analysis of the market covering its size, share, value, growth and current trends for the period of 2020-2027 based on the historical data. This research report delivers recent developments of major players with their respective market share. In addition, it also delivers detailed analysis of regional and country market.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the Ethylene Oxide market includes Dow Chemicals Company, Exxon Mobil, Shell, SINOPEC Corp., Ineos Oxide, Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Basics Industries Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, Formosa Plastic Group, Clariant AG, BASF AG, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation and Akzonobel. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for PET bottles from packaging industries is driving the ethylene oxide market. Rising awareness among the consumer regarding healthier and premium beverage brands is increasing the PET bottles demand, which is further growing the market. However, the market growth is hindered by high toxic content of ethylene oxide. In spite of this, rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in economies like China, India, and Thailand and using bio-derived ethylene over petro-based ethylene for production are the opportunities that can boost the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of ethylene oxide.

Market Segmentation

The broad ethylene oxide market has been sub-grouped into product and end-user. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Ethylene Glycol

Ethoxylates

Ethanolamines

Glycol Ethers

Polyethylene

Others

By End User

Automotive

Agrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Textile

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Detergents

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for ethylene oxide in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

