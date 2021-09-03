Amazon is asking the FCC to reject SpaceX’s revised second-generation Starlink proposal

Amazon is asking the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject SpaceX’s new intentions for second-generation Starlink constellation, alleging they are too speculative and broad. According to Amazon, on August 18, SpaceX suggested two prospective configurations for around 30,000 follow-on satellites, breaching FCC standards that require specifics of a planned change to be completed before submitting such an application.

SpaceX likes the design that employs its Starship rocket, which is heavy-lift, because it allows satellites to enter service “in a matter of weeks, rather than months,” according to the company. In preparation for Starship’s maiden orbital voyage, the company recently expedited operations at its Starbase testing facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

Despite the fact that SpaceX plans to explore only one of the options, Amazon contends that applying for both raises the technical work managers must put in to evaluate the hazards of interference as well as orbital debris.

In an August 25 letter to FCC, Mariah Shuman, who serves as the corporate counsel for Amazon’s broadband megaconstellation initiative Project Kuiper, wrote, “Should the Commission drift away from its regulations and precedent and promote the approach of implementing for multiple, mutually unique configurations, the implications will stretch far beyond the SpaceX Amendment.”

“However inefficient this technique may be for the Commission as well as parties reacting to applications, other potential licensees will undoubtedly recognize the benefit of describing numerous setups in their license applications to maximize their flexibility.” “Disregard SpaceX Amendment, and permit SpaceX to reapply its proposal after deciding on a singular configuration for the Gen2 System,” The FCC was engaged by Shuman. Project Kuiper has yet to deploy any of the anticipated broadband satellites.

SpaceX revealed in a July briefing that it has deployed 1,740 satellites for the first-generation Starlink is a global network with 90,000 subscribers in 12 nations. Second-generation Starlink network offers lower latency, faster speeds, more backhaul capacity, as well as the capacity to deliver more individuals worldwide than the first.

Both plans call for around 30,000 satellites in the low Earth orbit (LEO), which is comparable to SpaceX’s first concept for the Starlink Gen2 last year. However, they intend to distribute them out more equally over 9 – 12 inclined orbits to improve coverage for national security, rural and first responder clients.

The two configurations vary in terms of how such satellites are positioned, as well as their orbital parameters. According to SpaceX, the best arrangement is for Starship to launch the constellation faster.